MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida school was named the winner of a horse name game by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Felix Varela High School in Miami was chosen as the winner of a contest to name the sheriff’s office’s new horse.

The horse will now be known as Valor.

Felix Varela was one of nine schools with Agri-Science programs that participated in the contest.

The winning students got an up close look at the horse to celebrate their victory.

“The definition of valor is to be a warrior, to be brave. The funny thing is I was educated by the students who named it that they felt that that’s who they are and what a wonderful way to bring that all right back together to the Office of the Sheriff,” said Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

The students enrolled at Felix Varela’s Agri-Science program were rewarded with plaques of valor.

