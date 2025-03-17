MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida school was named the winner of a horse name game by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Felix Varela High School in Miami was chosen as the winner of a contest to name the sheriff’s office’s new horse.

The horse will now be known as Valor.

Felix Varela was one of nine schools with Agri-Science programs that participated in the contest.

The winning students got an up close look at the horse to celebrate their victory.

“The definition of valor is to be a warrior, to be brave. The funny thing is I was educated by the students who named it that they felt that that’s who they are and what a wonderful way to bring that all right back together to the Office of the Sheriff,” said Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

The students enrolled at Felix Varela’s Agri-Science program were rewarded with plaques of valor.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox