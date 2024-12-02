NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - In honor of Miami Art Week, hundreds of students learned what it takes to create murals and received hands-on lessons from some of the world’s top mural artists.

The new splash of color took place at Calvary Christian Academy in North Miami on Monday.

The school partnered with the non-profit “The RAW Project” to add some flair to their campus.

The school has been modernizing its campus since it took over another school in 2023.

“Devoid of any color, any excitement, so we started to look at how to revitalize this area,” said Joe Wilson, head of Lower Schools at Calvary Christian Academy North Miami. “We found that mural art is a wonderful way of bringing color in, bringing excitement in.”

The RAW Project sent a team of the world’s top mural artists to get to work as Art Basel week kicks off.

The school said this project is more than just beautification, It’s an inspiration.

“And so when you’re in an environment like this where you just see exciting art around you, it does something,” Wilson said. “Environment matters in education, so that’s really the heart behind this project, to inspire the kids and revitalize this school.”

It was a welcomed sight for students who had no idea the project was underway until they got back from their Thanksgiving break.

Throughout the week, students will interact with the artists while they’re on campus and learn about their artistic process.

Artist Kevin Ledo has been doing this type of work for just over a decade and said students need easy access to art.

“We’re doing stuff to bring art to the kids, kind of inspire the kids,” he said. “Get them to think about art and have access to art, and it’s not something in between four walls or at an art fair or something you have to pay to go to see.”

Vibrant murals are now lining every inch of the campus, while artists carefully craft the unique work they’re painting for students and the messages behind them.

“I love this space, I love this beautiful little archway, that there is a light right in the middle of it,” said Jaclyn Jirak Wright, a muralist. “So I chose to write, ‘You are a light.’ I think so often we tell children, we tell people, ‘You have to find something, you have to become something,’ and we all are something already right? We’re all an inspiration to other people.”

This type of work for Ledo is fulfilling and is what he’s looking forward to doing.

“I do a lot of contracts, a lot of commissions but doing stuff that’s meaningful is what feeds my soul,” he said.

According to the RAW Project, their work makes a difference inside the classroom, too. Painting murals at schools has resulted in increased test scores, class attendance, and school spirit.

