CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A beloved member of a South Florida school’s staff received a sweet surprise from students who said she’s made an impact in their lives.

The surprise was held Thursday morning at Coral Gables High School, located at 450 Bird Road, for Alexia Clark, the school’s athletic trainer.

“I’m overwhelmed in the best way possible,” Clark said.

Students made signs, dressed up in their best attire and showed the beloved trainer how much they appreciated her.

“They were like, ‘We need you in early today.’ I’m like, ‘OK,'” Clark said. “Normally I start at 12 o’clock, so I’m very confused as to why I need to be at work at 9 o’clock.”

Clark, who students affectionately call “Miss Lex,” was recognized by the organization Buddy’s Helpers as part of National Self Care-Month.

“It’s a great opportunity to recognize someone that’s enhancing the lives of thousands of kids in the time that she’s been here,” said a member of the organization.

The organization gifted her tickets to see Inter Miami play on Saturday and are making a donation to whatever cause she chooses on her behalf.

“For Lex, definitely it’s well deserved,” said Louis A. Romero, the school’s athletic director. “She’s been nothing but super, super, super in everything she does.”

Day in and day out, Clark helps student athletes with their injuries, like Julian Gonzales, who suffered a concussion during a football game.

“I always will say, I stand by, she’s the best trainer in Dade county, maybe the best trainer in the world,” Gonzales said. “She diagnosed me at the game. She sent me to the hospital. We started the return to play and every step of the way she was there for me. She was there. If she wasn’t, I don’t know where I would be right now.”

Others said Clark does much more than that.

“She’s helped us grow in every single way as an athletic trainer and as a person,” said a student.

The outpour of gratitude made Clark reflect on self-care.

“A lot of times in high school, a lot of kids don’t actually know what self-care is,” she said.

It is something that Clark regularly teaches her students.

“It’s a lot of teaching them about themselves. Hydration, eating, even mental health. I do have kids that come in and you can just see somethings a little off,” she said. “I’m so glad I get to be part of something in seeing them grow up. For something so young to now being sent off into the world.”

Clark said she is excited to make her donation to a cause that helps teenagers with mental health.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.