SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A school bus caught on fire on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene and safely evacuated students and staff that were on board while they put out the flames, Thursday afternoon.

Video showed one bus stopped along the Turnpike near the ramp to Southwest 216th street, as well as a second bus and vehicles from parents who showed up to pick up their children.

No one was hurt.

