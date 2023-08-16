BROWARD/ MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) – As the summer break comes to an end, students across the Archdiocese of Miami are returning to their classrooms Wednesday. A total of 64 Catholic schools spanning Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties have opened their doors to commence the new academic year.

Among the notable developments, this year is the introduction of a new educational establishment to the Archdiocese — Saint Malachy School in Tamarac.

While students within the Archdiocese’s schools have already resumed their studies, there’s a sense of anticipation in the air as Miami-Dade Public Schools prepare for their reopening Thursday.

Broward County Public Schools are also set to resume on Monday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.