Student taken to hospital after being struck near school

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student had to be taken to the hospital after being struck while walking home from school in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said the student was hit near Ferguson High School on Southwest 162nd Avenue and Miller Drive at around 3:20 p.m., Tuesday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

The patient’s condition remains unknown.

