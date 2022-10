DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A student has been taken into custody accused of carrying a weapon on campus.

It happened Monday at Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 in Doral.

The school was alerted through their “see something, say something” initiative.

Police quickly identified and arrested the student.

No one was hurt.

