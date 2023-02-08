MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a student near a Miami high school has been caught and cuffed.

The shooting happened Monday just after 4 p.m. along Northwest 11th Avenue and 193rd Street, near Miami Norland Senior High.

An 18-year-old student was shot and airlifted to the hospital.

He is expected to be OK.

According to reports, the suspect in custody is also a student.

The accused’s identity has not been shared yet, as police continue to investigate.

