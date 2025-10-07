WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people escaped unhurt after a plane crashed in the Everglades.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the 12800 block of Southwest 145th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing the plane in an upside down position on the ground.

7Skyforce reporter Ralph Rayburn said a student and their instructor were doing a test flight when they encountered problems with the aircraft and the plane went down.

Fire rescue officials say the two people will be transported to Miami Executive Airport after they were safely removed from the remote area.

Officials are on the scene assessing the incident but no injuries have been reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.