NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A student has been airlifted to the hospital after a reported stabbing at a Miami-Dade County school.

Miami-Dade Fire arrived at North Miami Beach Senior High School, located at 1247 Northeast 167th St., Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the victim suffered traumatic injuries and was airlifted to the main trauma center.

Officials with Miami-Dade County Public Schools said the incident was an isolated altercation and as a result, officials placed the school under a secure, controlled dismissal.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools provided the following statement:

Earlier this afternoon, a student was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries sustained during an isolated altercation. As a precaution, North Miami Beach Senior High School is currently on a secure, and a controlled dismissal is underway. Miami-Dade Schools Police is currently investigating the incident and additional information will be provided as it becomes available. M-DCPS

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.