HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - In a heartwarming surprise, American Senior High School is recognizing one of its standout seniors, David Gbadamosi, who has devoted nearly 900 hours to community service throughout his high school career.

On National Speak Up For Service Day, the school, along with the organization Buddy’s Helpers, gathered to celebrate David’s remarkable achievements.

“I’m very overwhelmed,” said David after his classmates and faculty of the school surprised him with a celebration of his achievements. “I did not know any of this would happen. They told me they needed me here for a teaser presentation.”

Its not the welcome David expected when he was called down to the gymnasium Monday morning, but it’s the welcome he deserves for being a standout student, athlete, and leader.

David’s dedication extends beyond the classroom, where he maintained perfect attendance and excelled as the captain of the boys’ basketball team. He is also a part of the National Honor Society and serves as the school mascot.

Off the court, David’s impact shines as he volunteers his time at food pantries, supports holiday gift drives, visits elementary and middle schools to inspire students, and serves as a junior bible study teacher.

“I help the homeless with the toy drives and the gift drives. I help young kids who are coming up to be athletes, you know basketball players,” said David.

Buddy’s Helpers, a community organization, honored David by gifting him tickets to the Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets game. Additionally, they provided him with a monetary donation to contribute to a charity of his choice.

“David, a senior, has performed close to 900 community service hours,” said Joe Trost, with Buddy’s Helpers.

Fellow students supporting the exceptional student and his parents beaming on the sidelines. David said his parents are his inspiration.

“I want to thank my mom, dad and little brother. I love you guys the most. You’ve always been pushing me. Thank God!” he said as he accepted his rewards.

“I thank him for making us proud. You can see I’m shedding tears already, it’s awesome. I’m overwhelmed,” expressed Olabisi, David’s mother.

David also thanked teachers like Jinette Torres, who he says make his success possible.

“He’s like my right-hand man,” said Torres. “So when he graduates this year, I’m not quite sure what I’m gonna do yet. But it’s going to be hard to fill his shoes.”

As David prepares to graduate and pursue a future in finance, he leaves a powerful message to his classmates: “There is always someone who needs help or is in need, so I need everybody to start giving back to the community because once you give back, good things happen.”

This celebration on National Speak Up For Service Day recognizes not only David’s exceptional efforts but also the importance of young people actively participating in community service, a contribution that often goes unnoticed.

