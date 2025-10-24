SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student brought a weapon to John A. Ferguson Senior High School in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to school officials.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed that a single weapon was recovered at the school, located at 15900 SW 56th St., on Friday, though authorities have not specified what type of weapon it was.

The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department is investigating the incident.

No additional details, including whether any arrests were made or if there was a threat to students or staff, have been released.

