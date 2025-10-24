SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student brought a weapon to John A. Ferguson Senior High School in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to school officials.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed that a single weapon was recovered at the school, located at 15900 SW 56th St., on Friday, though authorities have not specified what type of weapon it was.

The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department is investigating the incident.

No additional details, including whether any arrests were made or if there was a threat to students or staff, have been released.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox