MIAMI (WSVN) - A student at SLAM! Miami Charter School brought a BB gun to school on Tuesday morning, school officials said.

The student has not been identified but school officials said the student did not “intend to use the item maliciously” and no student or faculty was harmed.

The school said they called local law enforcement to conduct a further investigation.

“We want to thank the students and parents who reported the incident. Their adherence to our ‘See Something, Say Something’ protocol has further illustrated the positive community of trust and safety we have cultivated here at SLAM North. This incident underscores the importance of our community vigilance and commitment to the safety and well-being of each other,” said the school in a statement.

