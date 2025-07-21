HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Area service workers in Hialeah were surprised when student athletes from across the country gifted them a special gift.

Teens from Florida and Illinois walked into La Carreta in Hialeah and handed staff thank-you cards which had inside a $100 bill. They also met with other workers outside the shopping center to gift them the cards.

The students wanted to give random workers this big surprise and to show their appreciation for the hard work they do every day.

“Just going out into the community and making a difference can transcend state borders, so we’re very happy to be able to meet and to continue to put smiles on people’s faces,” said Jasmine Martinez.

The surprise is part of the “Making a Difference On and Off The Field Campaign.”

Student athletes donate a few dollars each year to fund random acts like this which are meant to inspire more kindness and connection.

