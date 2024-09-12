SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida high school cross-country student is speaking out and asking for the public’s help after was injured in Southwest Miami-Dade by a driver who, police said, took off from the scene.

Speaking exclusively with 7News on Thursday, 17-year-old Kayla Feeney said she was struck by a car during an afternoon run near the intersection of Bird Road and Southwest 157th Avenue, at around around 3:40 p.m., Wednesday.

The teen said she was training with two friends and Braddock High School cross-country teammates.

During the run, Kayla said, she checked the crosswalk timer and confirmed she and her friends had time to cross the street safely.

But while crossing the street, a white Lexus SUV with two older women inside struck the teen.

“The car literally appeared out of nowhere, and it came in really fast,” said Kayla.

While assessing her injuries, Kayla said, the two women got out of the SUV and approached her.

“They both immediately got out of the car. They asked me, ‘Are you OK? Are you OK?’ I couldn’t really respond, I was just in shock,” she said.

According to Kayla, the women got back into the SUV and drove away.

A police report was filed with the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police and Miami-Dade Police.

Kayla received multiple road rashes and bruises on her legs and hips.

“All of these are road rashes,” said Kayla as she showed 7News her injuries.

The teen then touched her right thigh.

“This one is the biggest one. It’s probably that big,” she said as held her hands up in a circle.

“Her knees are banged up,” said Ivette Feeney, the victim’s mother.

Ivette has posted multiple posts and stories on social media asking for the public’s help in finding the driver.

“It’s disgusting that two women would leave a child, three children, one of which is clearly injured, that you hit, on the road,” said Ivette. “The fact that not just one but two adults both decided to leave an injured teenager on the road is just beyond me. I don’t understand. I really hope we find out who did it and that they get whatever is coming to them.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

