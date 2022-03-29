HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother is expressing her concerns and demanding accountability hours after her teenage son was body slammed on campus, leaving him badly bruised and concussed.

Cellphone video of Monday morning’s incident at Keys Gate Charter School in Homestead shows the eighth grade student thrown to the ground, punched several times, while on the ground, and stomped by someone described as an older, bigger student.

The 14-year-old victim’s mother said two older students were after her son’s iPhone, and when he refused to give it up, one of them beat him up.

“Gruesome, very graphic, and I don’t think any parent’s child should have to go through this,” she said.

The student’s mother, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, said her son had to be driven to Baptist Homestead Hospital with a concussion. She said he also has a bruised eye.

The 11-second clip shows the assailant hitting the victim right under his left eye.

“My child is not safe. There’s not enough supervision at the school for it to get that far,” said the victim’s mother.

The teen’s mother said he is home recovering, and she is not happy.

“I’m upset that the school didn’t notify me before they notified those children’s parents, so they could come and get their kid,” she said. “They should be safe. You send them to school to return home.”

The student’s mother added that she wanted to meet with police along with the parents of the other students involved.

The victim’s family said they notified police about the attack. It remains unclear whether or not school officials also reached out to police.

Officials from Keys Gate Charter School said they will get in touch with the principal and have more details on Tuesday.

