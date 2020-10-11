Student at Flagami Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student at Flagami Elementary School in Southwest Miami-Dade has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Dashboard.

The newly reported case at the school, located near Southwest Ninth Street and 76th Avenue, was confirmed Sunday.

The case brings the total of cases reported for all of M-DCPS to five: four students and one employee.

All of the cases have been reported at elementary schools. There other schools that have reported coronavirus cases are as follows:

William Lehman Elementary

Zora Neale Hurston Elementary

Poinciana Park Elementary

Charles D. Wyche Jr. Elementary

Students tested positive for the virus at Charles D. Wyche, William Lehman and Zora Neale Hurston. The employee who tested positive works at Poinciana Park.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools has set up a hotline and a webpage for parents and students with questions surrounding COVID-19. For more information, call 305-995-3000 or visit covid19.dadeschools.net.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.