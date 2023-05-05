(WSVN) - A South Florida teenager has been arrested after, police said, they were responsible for creating and sharing a school shooting threat on social media which ended up going viral.

According to Coral Springs Police, 18-year-old Catrina Petit made the threats and spread them around pretending to be another student in an effort to get that student in trouble.

Petit used another student’s school issued computer, threatening to shoot up schools all across the area.

Police said they were able to trace her to that threatening text.

Part of the threat that Petit sent read, “I will shoot up the school and kill every student here. Tomorrow morning? Friday at 2:40 p.m. as the bell rings. But who knows. I may do it during the day or after the school day or in between classes. All I know is that everyone must die. Spread this message.”

She would sign the message “Sincerely, Devyn.”

CSPD has arrested & charged 18-yr-old Taravella High School student, Catrina Petit, with multiple felonies for threatening to commit a school shooting. Petit sent the threat out fraudulently using another student’s name and computer access. #NotinCS pic.twitter.com/yKNLaY7wuj — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) May 5, 2023

The threat was shared among students and parents in Miami-Dade, and Broward County.

Detectives said Petit, a senior at JP Taravella High School, confessed to creating the threat. She is now facing multiple felony charges.

The shooting threat was first discovered Thursday afternoon, prompting local police departments to issue statements regarding the matter.

Authorities determined that the threat was not credible, but they were anxious to get to the bottom of it, which resulted in the student’s arrest.

According to a post on the Pinecrest Police Department’s Instagram, the department has been alerted to an image containing a written threat to a school circulating on social media platforms.

We’re aware of hoax threats circulating online. We have a ZERO-TOLERANCE policy for this type of activity. All @MDCPS schools remain safe. Parents, speak to your children about the life-long consequences. #ItsNoJokeMDCPS https://t.co/Q85LmrJa63 — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) May 5, 2023

We will have an increased presence at our schools tomorrow. — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) May 5, 2023

Petit will be charged as an adult.

Parents are urged to remind their children that any threat, even if they think it is a joke, will result in serious consequences. A threat made against a school is a second-degree felony in Florida, and students also face school disciplinary measures, including expulsion.

