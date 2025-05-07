PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A student was arrested after, police say, she brought a stun gun to a Miami-Dade County school and displayed it in front of classmates.

Deja Iman Williams, 19, was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, a third-degree felony, and disruption of an educational institution, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to the arrest report.

The incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday at Palmetto Senior High School, located at 7431 SW 120th St. in Pinecrest, where Williams allegedly took out the stun gun in front of other students and activated it several times, producing electric shocks.

According to the report, staff and students were alarmed by the demonstration, prompting some to leave their posts and duties.

Concerned students reported Williams’ behavior to school officials, saying she had been pointing the weapon at them and repeatedly zapping it.

Police said the stun gun was retrieved safely, and Williams was taken into custody without further incident.

She was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

No injuries were reported.

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Public Schools said:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is aware of an isolated incident that occurred at Miami Palmetto Senior High earlier this week where a weapon was found on campus. No threats were made, and the matter was handled according to the Code of Student Conduct. As a result of this incident, the individual in question was subsequently arrested by Miami-Dade Schools Police. Please know that the safety and security of our students are of the utmost importance.”

