MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A female student was arrested after at least one knife was found at Miami Carol City High School in Miami Gardens, sources said.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, school officials received an anonymous tip by other students about the presence of weapons on the campus, located at 3301 Miami Gardens Drive, and notified Miami-Dade Schools Police.

Following a comprehensive investigation, police successfully identified and confiscated the weapons, leading to the student’s arrest.

7News sources said the weapon in question was a knife or knives that were found in the purse of the student who was arrested.

Authorities said that all students and staff are safe.

A spokesperson for M-DCPS issued a statement that reads in part.

“This serves as a reminder about the importance of reporting suspicious activity. Together, we can continue to ensure our schools remain the safest place for children.”

Jaquelyn Calzadilla Diaz, Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Students reacted to the news of a student being arrested.

“Is it scary to think someone might have knives on them in school?” asked the reporter.

“Oh, yeah, most definitely. I mean, ’cause I haven’t experienced that in my life, so if I would’ve seen that, yeah, it would’ve been scary for me,” said student Nicolas Miranda.

“They were just saying we went on lockdown. Everyone was confused, kinda, from what I heard, like, they were asking if we were in a lockdown, ’cause we didn’t know what happened,” said another student.

