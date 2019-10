SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County student has been arrested after being accused of making threats toward his school.

Officials said the student posted an alarming social media threat targeting Howard D. McMillan Middle School in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Additional officers were sent to the school Tuesday as a precaution.

