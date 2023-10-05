SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A school bus caught on fire on a busy South Florida highway.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and safely evacuated students and staff that were on board, Thursday afternoon.

Video showed one bus stopped along the Turnpike near the ramp to southwest 216th street, as well as a second bus and other vehicles that showed up to pick up the children.

No injuries were reported.

