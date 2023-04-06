HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a child to the hospital after they were injured at their school in Hialeah Gardens.

The incident happened at the Mater Academy Charter Middle/High School in Hialeah Gardens, Thursday morning.

According to officials, the student was struck in the head by a ball inside the cafeteria.

The injuries were serious enough that they had to airlift the student to a nearby trauma center.

