HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Fire Rescue responded to an early morning fire Friday after a structure fire.

The blaze at 60 W 49th St. reportedly started at 3:40 a.m. and fortunately, no individuals were trapped or injuries were reported. Fire units left the scene at 5 a.m. once the flames were extinguished.

Fire officials stated that nearby businesses were impacted by smoke emanating from the blaze.

According to eyewitnesses, two men were seen igniting the fire.

Hialeah Police Department, Hialeah Fire Prevention Bureau, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are currently investigating the blaze’s circumstances.

