Strong storms knock down tree in SW Miami-Dade, drops scaffold in Sunny Isles Beach

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Wild weather whipped South Florida Thursday afternoon as dark, ominous clouds moved into the coast and poured down heavy rain and unleashed strong winds.

Many drivers pulled over on the interstate for safety as the heavy rain decreased visibility, while drivers in Southwest Miami-Dade got drenched in rain.

The strong winds knocked down an enormous tree, blocking a street in the area of Southwest 96th Terrace and 117th Avenue.

“Thank God no more cars were out there,” witness Samantha Sanchez said. “It’s actually crazy because that tree has been there ever since we moved in over 15 years ago.

The heavy gusts of wind also brought down a tree in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. The tree landed on a vehicle and blocked a roadway.

No one was inside the vehicle, and no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, in Sunny Isles Beach, the storm dropped and spun a scaffold flights down an apartment building of the Turnberry on Collins Avenue.

Cellphone video showed two workers hanging and dangling on the scaffold as it dropped further.

According to witnesses, they heard the men screaming and saw their helmets fly off into the wind. They said the intense moment lasted about 10 minutes before the men lowered themselves to the first-floor balcony, that’s when Miami-Dade Fire Rescue showed up.

“I heard a big, strong gush of wind, and I just found it strange, and I look out my balcony, and I see the scaffold just hanging, and there was a person hanging from it, trying to get to the balcony and hold his friend, but it just kept moving them back and forth,” said Paul Paiani, who shot the video. “The wind was very strong.”

No injuries were reported.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has yet to comment on the incident.

The afternoon storm caused power outages throughout South Florida, as 2,404 people in Miami-Dade have been left without electricity, as well as nearly 2,000 residents in Broward County.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.