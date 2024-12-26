(WSVN) - Several people are recovering in the hospital after a string of shootings rocked South Florida over the Christmas holiday, injuring at least 10 people.

A 14-year-old remains in the hospital after shots were fired overnight in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, making it the third shooting in Fort Lauderdale within 24 hours.

Fort Lauderdale Police said they were in the 200 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue around 1:30a.m., Thursday, in reference to a large crowd of teens gathered in the area.

It appears the teens attended an event prior to the gathering.

Police said, while the crowd was gathering, an unknown suspect fired a gun, striking the 14-year-old.

7News spoke with witness Jared Peter, who said he heard when the shots rang out.

“We heard one shot go off,” Peter. “A Portuguese person got shot in the arm, but later on we realized that he got shot in the chest.”

The teen was taken to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made and this shooting remains under investigation.

But the chaos did not rest there.

On Christmas Day, there were two shootings in Fort Lauderdale, less than a mile apart. Both shootings happened roughly two hours apart.

The first happened around 11:15a.m., along Northwest 9th Avenue near Sunrise Boulevard.

Police said, one person was shot and killed. There’s no word on a shooter.

And just before 1:00p.m., there was another shooting near Northwest 8th Street and Northwest 10th Terrace.

One person was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Then, in the wee hours of Christmas morning, three people were shot outside of an IHOP in Miramar.

Miramar police swarmed the shopping center located along Miramar Parkway, rushing three victims to a nearby hospital.

Two women died from their injuries but a man remains in the hospital.

“The person remains is in the hospital under a police guard. And he’s not able to speak at this time,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Janice McIntosh.

Authorities said the shooting was targeted and they are not looking for a suspect.

The holidays also took a horrific turn Miami-Dade as two separate shootings broke out.

On Christmas night, four people were shot in Southwest Miami-Dade and rushed to the hospital.

For an unknown reasons shots rang out outside of a home near the 26000 block of Southwest 138th Court, just before 6:00p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, all of the victims were rushed to a hospital and are in critical but stable condition.

Police suspect that the shooter might be a women who the victims knew personally.

On Christmas Eve there was another shooting, this time in Miami Gardens.

Paramedics airlifted a man to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center after he was shot in the head.

Police said the Tuesday shooting broke out along Northwest 161st Street and Northwest 18th Avenue.

There’s no word on a shooter.

If you have any information on these crimes, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

If you have any information on these crimes, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.