SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people are recovering in the hospital after a string of shootings rocked South Florida over the Christmas holiday.

From Miami-Dade to Broward counties, there have been eight separate shootings in 24 hours. Investigators said 10 victims were injured, and three others were killed.

On Christmas night, four people were rushed to the hospital aftert they came under fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

For unknown reasons, shots rang out outside of a home near the 26000 block of Southwest 138th Court, just before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, all of the victims were rushed to a hospital and are in critical but stable condition.

Police suspect that the shooter might be a woman who the victims knew personally.

Hours earlier on Christmas Eve, there was another shooting, this time in Miami Gardens.

Paramedics airlifted a man to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center after he was shot in the head.

Police said the Tuesday shooting broke out along Northwest 161st Street and Northwest 18th Avenue.

There’s no word on a shooter or the man’s condition.

North of the county line on Christmas Day, there were two shootings in Fort Lauderdale, less than a mile apart, in less than two hours.

The first happened around 11:15 a.m., along Northwest Ninth Avenue near Sunrise Boulevard.

Police said one person was shot and killed. There’s no word on a shooter.

And just before 1:00 p.m., there was another shooting near Northwest Eighth Street and 10th Terrace.

One person was rushed to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The patient is expected to make a recovery.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

Then, in the wee hours of Christmas morning, three people were shot outside of an IHOP in Miramar.

Miramar Police swarmed the shopping center located along Miramar Parkway. Three victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.

“There is a person on the floor. A lot of blood,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner. “One shot in the head and one shot in the torso.”

Two women died from their injuries, but a man remains in the hospital.

“The person remains in the hospital under a police guard, and he’s not able to speak at this time,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Janice McIntosh.

Police towed away two bullet-riddled cars. At least one of the vehicles had blood splatter on its side.

Authorities said the shooting was targeted, and they are not looking for a suspect.

“Known to each other, and this was a targeted event,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Janice McIntosh.

But the chaos did not end there.

A 14-year-old was shot around 1:30 a.m., Thursday, in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

It appears the teen was standing amongst a crowd after attending an event along the 200 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue when an unknown subject opened fire, striking the teen.

The teen was taken to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue with injuries that were not life-threatening.

7News have since learned of two additional shootings.

One happened in Florida City where a man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is expected to survive.

The second shooting happened in Pompano Beach on Northwest 35th Court near Sample Road.

A man was shot and rushed to the hospital, but suffered injuries that were not life-threatening

No arrests have been made in any of these cases.

If you have any information on these shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

