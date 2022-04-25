NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - The city of North Bay Village hosted a furry photo shoot this weekend.

Dog owners on Sunday got the chance to celebrate their pups at the park on East Drive.

In addition to the photo ops, the event featured music, refreshments, doggy treats and other goodies.

“It’s a gorgeous day, and people are happy to be outside, neighbors meeting neighbors, dogs meeting dogs,” said North Bay Village Commissioner Rachel Streitfeld. “It’s been a really awesome vibe. Everyone here is all on board to help us police ourselves when it comes to picking up after our pets.”

The city’s Animal Control Advisory Board also accepted donations of cat and dog food.

WSVN was a proud sponsor of the event.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.