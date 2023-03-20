SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A sign of respect now stands in honor of a South Florida officer killed in the line of duty. The street where he grew up will now bear his name.

The location, 162nd Avenue, near 56th Street, holds big meaning for Cesar Echaverry‘s family. It is where the Miami-Dade Police officer lived his life.

“Today’s dedication will never ease the pain of his passing,” said Stephanie Vargas, his fiance. “We’ll remember him every single day, and we’ll do everything we can to honor his memory.”

Echaverry was killed in August while chasing an armed robbery suspect.

On Monday, 162nd Avenue, by his high school, Ferguson High, and also near the neighborhood where he grew up, was named after him.

“The street itself is extremely meaningful as it was the main way to his daily routines; gym, church, my house,” Vargas said.

MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez was also at the street unveiling.

“Southwest 167th Avenue is where Echy’s dreams came true and where his legacy begins forever,” Ramirez said. “We could talk about that legacy if you look right over here. There’s his team, his armed robbery intervention team. His brothers and sisters who were with him. His legacy has invigorated that unit.”

Ramirez also took the opportunity to discuss the impact Echaverry’s service will have on the next generation of officers.

“And behind that unit is the next RID [Robbery Intervention Detail] class,” he said. “Men and women who took the initiative and bravery to one day wear that black shirt in Echy’s memory. Beyond that group is this young baseball team, this generation’s baseball team of Ferguson Falcons, who are standing here with their coaches and parents for Echy’s legacy.”

Florida’s Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez also made an appearance.

“I know that the students that attend the school by here, the parents, the teachers, and most importantly our community, everyone will pass by and see that this street is a reminder of Echy,” Nunez said.

The unveiling was an emotional tribute to a man who was taken too soon.

Echaverry’s parents, his fiance and sister were seen crying at the tribute.

“In his final act of service, Echy was doing just that, stopping crime, and along with his team, he prevented an armed criminal from running into a Miami-Dade County residential neighborhood,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. “He laid his life on the line that night.”

“It means so much to me and my family. Thank you for your commitment in honoring and keeping his memory alive,” Vargas said.

Echaverry’s family was also presented with a plaque of that street sign so that they could have it in their home.

