(WSVN) - Due to heavy rains in South Florida, the National Weather Service on Friday issued a street flood advisory for parts of Miami-Dade County.

The areas under the advisory include the following:

Cutler Bay

Princeton

Palmetto Bay

Naranja

Pinecrest

Country Walk

The advisory lasts until 4:45 p.m.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.