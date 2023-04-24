(WSVN) - Due to heavy rains that fell in parts of South Florida, the Weather Service has issued a street flood advisory.
The advisory will last unit 12 p.m. Monday and the areas affected include the following:
- North Miami Beach
- Aventura
- Sunny Isles
- Golden Beach
- Ives Estates
Meanwhile, as the Weather Service continued to monitor the patch of storms that have developed, the agency issued another flood advisory that is set to last until 1 p.m., Monday.
- Miami Gardens
- North Miami
- Miami Lakes
- Opa Locka
- Hialeah Gardens
- Miami Shores
- El Portal
- Medley
- Westview
- West Little River
- Pinewood
- Golden Glades
Rainfall rates have been over 7 inches per hour, which has prompted the Weather Service to issue the advisory. One to two inches of rain has fallen in these areas.
Drivers in these areas are urged to proceed with caution.
