(WSVN) - Due to heavy rains that fell in parts of South Florida, the Weather Service has issued a street flood advisory.

The advisory will last unit 12 p.m. Monday and the areas affected include the following:

North Miami Beach

Aventura

Sunny Isles

Golden Beach

Ives Estates

Meanwhile, as the Weather Service continued to monitor the patch of storms that have developed, the agency issued another flood advisory that is set to last until 1 p.m., Monday.

Miami Gardens

North Miami

Miami Lakes

Opa Locka

Hialeah Gardens

Miami Shores

El Portal

Medley

Westview

West Little River

Pinewood

Golden Glades

191st Street eastbound from 29th Ave to Biscayne Blvd is closed due to flooding. We will inform you once the street is reopened. pic.twitter.com/hkOSuJmuek — City of Aventura (@cityofaventura) April 24, 2023

Rainfall rates have been over 7 inches per hour, which has prompted the Weather Service to issue the advisory. One to two inches of rain has fallen in these areas.

Drivers in these areas are urged to proceed with caution.

