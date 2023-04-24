(WSVN) - A street flood advisory that was issued for parts of South Florida has expired.

Due to heavy downpours that fell in parts of Miami-Dade County, the Weather Service issued a street flood advisory.

The Weather Service continued to monitor the patch of storms that had developed.

Areas that were included in the advisory included:

Miami Gardens

North Miami

Miami Lakes

Opa Locka

Hialeah Gardens

Miami Shores

El Portal

Medley

Westview

West Little River

Pinewood

Golden Glades

191st Street eastbound from 29th Ave to Biscayne Blvd is closed due to flooding. We will inform you once the street is reopened. pic.twitter.com/hkOSuJmuek — City of Aventura (@cityofaventura) April 24, 2023

Rainfall rates have been over 4 inches per hour, which prompted the Weather Service to issue the advisory. One to two inches of rain has fallen in these areas.

Drivers in these areas are urged to proceed with caution.

The rain was being dumped into areas that are already saturated.

