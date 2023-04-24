(WSVN) - A street flood advisory that was issued for parts of South Florida has expired.
Due to heavy downpours that fell in parts of Miami-Dade County, the Weather Service issued a street flood advisory.
The Weather Service continued to monitor the patch of storms that had developed.
Areas that were included in the advisory included:
- Miami Gardens
- North Miami
- Miami Lakes
- Opa Locka
- Hialeah Gardens
- Miami Shores
- El Portal
- Medley
- Westview
- West Little River
- Pinewood
- Golden Glades
Rainfall rates have been over 4 inches per hour, which prompted the Weather Service to issue the advisory. One to two inches of rain has fallen in these areas.
Drivers in these areas are urged to proceed with caution.
The rain was being dumped into areas that are already saturated.
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.