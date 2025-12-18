SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of strangers is on a mission to right a terrible wrong after a South Florida organization had some of its toys for a holiday toy drive stolen from its U-Haul over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Mary Faison, founder of the Sugar 4 Kids Foundation, told 7News how the organization’s massive annual toy drive at Wilbur B. Bell Park along 172nd Avenue didn’t go as planned.

After seeing the story on 7News, Joey McGrath, Lilli, and Max, from the organization “The Breakfast Club,” decided to step up to save Christmas.

“They heard about my story, and they wanted to donate toys to Sugar 4 Kids,” said Faison.

Faison said she was heading to the park to set up the site for the toy drive on Saturday when she made the startling discovery.

“When we went to the third truck, this lock was cut. It was cut, and the back was raised,” said Faison.

Inside the U-Haul, she says thousands of dollars worth of toys were stolen, including 30 hoverboards.

Days later, the group came forward to ensure kids in the area would still have a chance to get toys for the holiday.

Joey, Lilli, and Max brought about 12 bags full of brand-new toys for Faison’s toy drive.

“And I’m so happy, we’re so happy that we get to be a part of your good grace,” said Lilli.

Now, Faison is working to ensure those toys reach children in the community.

“We’ve been blessed with this, and I’m going to let a lot of families know to call so they can get these gifts,” she said.

McGrath told 7News that just knowing their help will bring holiday joy to countless kids is its own reward.

“I was overwhelmed by emotion. To be able to feel the feelings that we know that we’re giving love and kindness to anybody who needs it is a blessing,” said McGrath.

The three said they hope to continue working with Faison in the future.

Faison said she is beyond grateful for what they did after the cruel theft.

“In spite of the evilness, in spite of the negativity, there are great people who are not just talkers, they’re doers,” said Faison.

Faison told 7News that this group was not the only one to reach out to assist her after she shared her story. Several others across South Florida have also been in contact to help her deliver another jolly toy drive.

