Strange light spotted across South Florida sky

MIAMI (WSVN) - Early birds across South Florida were treated to a light show this morning.

A 7News viewer captured a ball of light moving across the night at around 2 a.m.

Many took to social media to share what they saw.

View this post on Instagram

@spacex is that you again? 👽| #ONLYinDADE

A post shared by ONLY in DADE (@onlyindade) on

The National Weather Service in Miami said they are unsure of what the object might be.

Interestingly, according to the NASA calendar, they’re not expecting a meteor shower until the end of July.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending