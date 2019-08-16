Stowaway detained by US Customs at MIA after arriving on flight from Havana

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities at Miami International Airport detained a man who reportedly arrived in the belly of a Swift plane from Cuba.

Cellphone video shared on Twitter showed several airport workers surrounding a man sitting on the tarmac, Friday morning.

Came from Havana to Miami inside the planes belly where the bags go 😂 @OfficialJoelF pic.twitter.com/suAamK05Do — Jzlex (@Srt_lex) August 16, 2019

“Came from Havana to Miami inside the planes belly where the bags go,” the post’s caption read.

The stowaway was also captured in a photo with his hands behind his back and a lanyard around his neck.

Officials said the man was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.