MIAMI (WSVN) - The skies above South Florida opened up, bringing relentless rainfall that triggered several weather warnings and advisories and led a popular music festival to temporarily hit the pause button.

A flash flood warning that was issued for parts of coastal Broward and Miami-Dade counties, Sunday afternoon, has been extended in Miami until 7 p.m. It extends from east of the Little River Area south to the Brickell area.

A tornado warning was also issued for the Florida Everglades with a storm moving away from populated areas.

All of these warnings have since been cancelled.

Street flood advisories were in place for coastal Miami-Dade and most of Broward until 5:30 p.m. A new street flood advisory for parts of Miami-Dade was later issued until 8 p.m.

Drivers are advised to avoid flooded roadways and to turn around whenever possible when encountering standing water.

Cellphone video and 7News cameras captured submerged vehicles and heavy rainfall across Miami-Dade, including Sunny Isles Beach and downtown Miami.

Miami Beach received between five and seven inches of rain, mainly in South Beach and Mid-Beach. Pennsylvania Avenue was shut down between 13th Street and Española Way, due to flooding, as well as the intersection of Alton Road and Chase Avenue. The floodwaters brought parts of Collins Avenue to a standstill near 50th Street.

The inclement weather led organizers of the Ultra Music Festival to hit the pause button on the three-day electronic dance music showcase taking place this weekend at Bayfront Park.

The event has since resumed and has been extended until 11 p.m., one hour after it was set to wrap up.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.