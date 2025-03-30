MIAMI (WSVN) - The skies above South Florida opened up, bringing relentless rainfall that triggered several weather warnings and advisories and led a popular music festival to temporarily hit the pause button.

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of coastal Broward and Miami-Dade counties until 6 p.m. Sunday.

A tornado warning is in place for the Florida Everglades with a storm moving away from populated areas.

There are also street flood advisories in place for coastal Miami-Dade and most of Broward until 5:30 p.m.

Drivers are advised to avoid flooded roadways and to turn around whenever possible when encountering standing water.

The inclement weather led organizers of the Ultra Music Festival to hit the pause button on the three-day electronic dance music showcase taking place this weekend at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

The event has since resumed.

