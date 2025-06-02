(WSVN) - Stormy weather in South Florida led to hours of showers, flooding streets and bringing heavy winds and lots of lightning.

7News cameras captured a lightning strike across the Miami skyline on Monday afternoon.

A flood advisory is in effect for large parts of Miami-Dade as more rain is expected throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Over the next two days, the area could see between two and five inches of rain.

Video, shared with 7News by residents, shows heavy wind and rain over major highways like Interstate-95 near 159th Street and Northeast and Northwest Second Avenue.

Highway ramps by the Golden Glades were flooded, delaying driver’s commute during the afternoon rush.

Roof cameras in Fort Lauderdale showed dark skies as rained poured down in the area.

A tree and powerline was no match for the bad weather as photos captured a massive tree and some powerlines toppled over at Southwest 30th Court and 21st Street in Miami.

Some parts of Brickell were a flooding nightmare as the rain flooded out cars and residents.

Residents are urged to remain inside as the storms pass our area.

More rain is expected Monday night and Tuesday but forecasters say residents can expect a drier end to the week as Saharan dust begins to move in across the area.

