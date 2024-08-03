MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians began feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Debby this weekend, but as the system swirled closer to the Sunshine State’s Gulf Coast, the windy conditions did not stop local residents and visitors from enjoying a beach day.

7News cameras captured people running in a downpour in downtown Miami, Saturday afternoon.

While some areas in Miami-Dade County saw rounds of rain throughout Saturday, stronger storms hit the Florida Keys earlier in the day. In Key West, the heavy precipitation pounded the Southernmost Point, as people made their way across Duval Street under the inclement conditions. Other parts of the Lower Keys were seen being whipped by wind.

Those who ventured out to South Beach encountered similar windy conditions and rough surf.

“It’s very windy, like, there’s no sun,” said beachgoer Juan Rodriguez.

Two friends out and about said they refused to let the overcast conditions dampen their spirits.

“I don’t care,” said one of the women.

“It’s perfect. It’s perfect right now,” said the other woman.

“The clouds, rain, I love the sand, and I love Miami,” said the first woman.

Lifeguards warned beachgoers by raising red flags.

“We also just went to the beach twice,” said a woman.

The weather cut some visitors’ beach day short.

“It’s cloudy. It’s about to rain, I guess. That’s why we’re leaving,” said beachgoer Angelina Mollel.

But others chose to look at the bright side, like Ariana Pace, who is visiting from Georgia.

“And it be raining, the rainbows always come out, like, it’s amazing, like, you’ve gotta love Miami,” she said.

Miami Beach city leaders were prepared for major rainfall. Crews cleared out storm drains just in case.

A flood watch remains in effect for all of South Florida all weekend long, and a street flood advisory has been issued for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward until 9:15 p.m.

But so far, the weather has not been as severe as some feared.

The gloomy skies were still a bummer for Rodriguez.

“We were expecting a sunny day, because we didn’t know it was going to be like a hurricane or a storm, like we really didn’t know,” he said, “but it doesn’t matter, like, we’re here, and we want to enjoy the time here.”

After the sun went down, lightning lit up the night sky over South Beach.

As of late Saturday night, a 7News crew did not see any flooding in Miami Beach’s most flood-prone areas, but city leaders said they will have equipment in place ready to go all weekend long.

