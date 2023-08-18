MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Stormy weather that swept across South Florida has led to some real headaches at Miami International Airport, as travelers deal with long lines, hundreds of flight delays and dozens of cancellations.

7News cameras captured travelers waiting their turn at MIA’s American Airlines counter, just before 10:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to FlightAware, there have been 395 delays on Thursday at MIA, as well as 68 cancelled flights.

Traveler Harriet Bender said she landed at MIA as a layover on her way home to North Carolina, then sat on the plane between an hour and a half and two hours before they could even deplane.

“We flew from Barbados, and we arrived on time, had to sit on the tarmac for over an hour and a half, ’cause they couldn’t get a gate,” she said. “Got off, went through Customs, had to wait at least an hour for our bags, then I got something on my phone saying the flight [to Charlotte] was cancelled. Then, when we went to push our bags through to the next flight, they took it.”

MIA officials said passengers can expect more flight delays as they catch up, so they advise travelers to check with their airlines before heading over to the airport.

Outside the airport, cameras showed heavy rain and lightning lighting up the night sky.

FLL officials said they are experiencing some delays due to the inclement weather, about an hour for arrivals and departures.

The long waits at MIA come as a street flood advisory remained in effect for parts of Miami-Dade County until 11:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.