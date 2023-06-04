PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Stormy weather that moved across South Florida forced two families out of their homes after strong gusts ripped the roof off a home and also caused roof damage to the home next door.

Heavy wind, hail and torrential rain left parts of the region drenched and homes damaged on Saturday.

Among those impacted by the soggy conditions was Pembroke Park resident Jennifer St. Pierre.

“I was so scared, I was screaming,” she said.

St. Pierre said she was inside her home along Southwest 31st Street when parts of her roof were ripped off.

She showed the damage to a 7News crew.

“The whole building was shaking,” she said.

Not long after, St. Pierre said, the ceiling in her son’s room caved in on top of him, leaving him bruised.

Then the water began gushing in.

“I decided to hide in the closet and call 911 because we didn’t know what to do,” she said.

The home located next door to St. Pierre was also impacted by the strong winds.

“At that moment, I just thought, ‘What the hell hit the roof?'” said resident Tyrik Robinson.

When he went to check, Robinson said, he discovered his home had also sustained roof damage.

“Tree branches were hitting the house,” he said.

When the storm hit, Robinson said, he immediately grabbed his girlfriend and children and got them to safety.

“First instinct, ran out the house to make sure the family was OK, everyone’s OK,” he said. “That’s all I really cared about.”

Although both families were forced to evacuate and leave their belongings behind, they said they’re grateful for what they do have, and that’s each other.

“It could have been worse, so we thank God for that,” said St. Pierre.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting both families.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.