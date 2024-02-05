NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Monday’s forecasts predict strong to severe weather, including damaging wind gusts, hail and a brief tornado as South Florida attempts cleanup efforts after Sunday’s weather.

Cleanup was underway in North Bay village after a transformer exploded and scaffolding from a construction site was scattered on the ground. Despite the disruptions, Florida Light & Power (FPL) crews in North Bay Village worked to restore power in the area.

Cellphone footage captured intense moments on Sunday after a transformer exploded in North Bay Village. Witness John Duncan described what he saw.

“Boats were all knocking together over there in the bay,” he recalled. “Over here, the construction site the scaffolding fell on top of the power lines.”

Power outages affected various areas, while damage was evident in Fort Lauderdale and South Beach as people dodged the rain.

All across South Florida, the heavy winds and whipping rains caused significant damage. In Harbor Island, water creeped into tenants’ apartments.

Surfside and Coral Gables faced significant cleanup efforts, with downed trees blocking streets and palm fronds scattered across roadways.

In Southwest Miami-Dade, a Miami police cruiser was struck by a fallen tree on Kendall Drive and 147th Court. More downed trees were found in the area of Southwest 167th Avenue near 96th Street.

Despite the disruptions, Florida Light & Power (FPL) crews in North Bay Village worked to restore power in the area.

One man described the danger he experienced after a piece of mirror broke and damaged his car.

“This piece come to my car and broke all of this part,” he said as he showed his back window. “So that’s very dangerous.”

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but some residents now face the task of repairing their cars due to flying debris.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.