MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A major storm system is wreaking havoc across South Florida, bringing lashing winds and relentless rounds of rain across the region, a soggy situation that is expected to linger through the remainder of the weekend.

Strong wind gusts have been reported, including 44 miles per hour in Fort Lauderdale. This is expected to be the case until at least early Sunday morning.

7News cameras on Saturday afternoon captured several passers-by on the Hollywood Broadwalk who opted to brave the downpours.

A couple visiting from Michigan said they haven’t even been able to get to their Airbnb.

“We’ve been waiting to check in to our Airbnb for like five hours,” said one of the visitors

“I was here like a couple of years ago, so not what I’m used to, but we’ll make the best of it,” said the other visitor. “It should be good tomorrow.”

It was more of the same on Fort Lauderdale Beach: windy, with rain suddenly increasing then petering out. Rinse, repeat.

The wet conditions did not deter some people from grabbing their umbrellas and ponchos and taking a stroll.

Susan said she’s the making the most of it.

“Not very good, but conducive to day drinking,” she said.

George from New Jersey doesn’t mind the rain. It certainly beats the weather that’s waiting for him back home.

“I’m evading the cold, so I think it’s great. Even though it’s windy, it’s not sunny, but it’s still better than what I have over there,” he said.

Tracy, on the other hand, does mind.

“Well, it’s crazy. It looks like we’re having a hurricane,” she said. “I’ve never seen the water like this before. It’s crazy.”

A few tourists on Miami Beach came in to take a peek at the big waves, which are expected to hit up to 12 feet.

Cameras captured a couple of runners caught in the pelting rain.

Meteorologists said isolated severe weather could involve a random tornado or waterspout and damaging winds. Drivers are advised to avoid being on the road, if possible, due to low visibility in parts of the region.

The culprit behind the inclement weather is an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that will continue to move across Florida and taking a big swath of rain in a northbound direction.

Organizers of the Seminole Winterfest Boat Parade on Friday decided to cancel the annual event due to the wicked weather.

As of late Saturday afternoon, Miami International Airport reported 159 flight delays.

The worst of the bad weather is expected to travel across South Florida between 8 p.m. on Saturday and 5 a.m. on Sunday.

For weather-related weekend closures, click here.

