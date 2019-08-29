Storm supplies flying off Home Depot shelves

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The once fully stocked shelves are now in short supply at the Home Depot in Hollywood’s Oakwood Plaza.

The store wasn’t too hectic by mid-afternoon, but assistant manager Hector Cruz said don’t be fooled.

“It comes in spurs,” Cruz said. “At one time it picks up, it’s really crazy, and then it kind of dies down.”

Some of the essentials you should go for:

Batteries

Flashlights

Flameless candles

Generators

This store has run out of most of those.

“We are actually out of water right now, batteries,” Cruz said. “We don’t have a large selections. Gas cans, generators, we are out of those.”

“I came for gas cans. They’re gone,” shopper Barby Falconeri said, “but I came earlier, and I grabbed the last air conditioner.”

People lined up outside the Home Depot in North Miami dark and early before the doors even opened.

“I’m an early riser,” shopper Barry Shevlin said.

A steady stream of last minute shoppers has been going in and out of the Home Depot all day.

From Miami-Dade to Broward, one thing is clear: people are preparing.

Some are a little more concerned than others.

“This storm is a bad storm, a very bad storm,” Shevlin said.

“Very optimistic but you have to be prepared,” another shopper said.

“I think we are gonna make it,” another shopper said. “I think God’s gonna protect us all.”

The Home Depot in Hollywood has run out of several essentials. They said they’re getting more shipped in, but they don’t know exactly when that’s going to happen.

They’re urging some customers to be patient and hoping that they all have everything they need to ride out Dorian.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.