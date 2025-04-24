MIAMI (WSVN) - Multiple northbound lanes in downtown Miami are shut down while crews make repairs on a storm drain that collapsed onto a sewer main.

Crews on Wednesday found the collapsed abandoned storm drain on a 30-inch sewer main after performing a proactive infrastructure assessment near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 10th Street.

While repairs are being made, officials have closed three northbound lanes near the intersection of 10th Street and Biscayne Boulevard. Drivers will not be able to turn left onto 10th Street from Biscayne Boulevard.

Police are on-site to direct traffic and detours. These closures will stay in effect until at least Friday.

Southbound lanes are not being affected by the repairs.

