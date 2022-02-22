MIAMI (WSVN) - A business owner in downtown Miami is reeling hours after a crash sent an SUV careening into his store.

Surveillance video captured the moment two SUVs collided near Northwest First Street and First Avenue, Tuesday morning.

The crash caused one of the drivers to slam into the storefront of the business.

Store owner Kamal Kazi said the damage costs are adding up.

“I want to say, like, now, for this market, this moment, because everything is going up,” he said. “I want to say [the damage is] like $9,000, you know, $9,000 to $10,000.”

Cameras showed shattered glass inside the business. The crash also damaged the store’s metal shutters.

No one was inside at the time of the crash.

It remains unclear whether anyone in the vehicle was injured.

