SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested at Dolphin Mall after police said he placed a hidden camera inside a staff bathroom at a cosmetic store where he worked.

According to Sweetwater Police, 38-year-old Bernardo Pellicer-Dorta was taken into custody Sunday night and faces two counts of video voyeurism and one count of battery.

Officers responded to the Cosmetic Company store after a female employee reported finding a pen with a built-in camera in the employee restroom. The pen was found at the bottom of a cleaning supply cart, with its lens pointed directly at the toilet, police said.

The store manager told officers that Pellicer-Dorta admitted the pen was his. While initially claiming he had unknowingly dropped the camera-equipped pen from his blazer pocket, surveillance footage reviewed by police reportedly contradicted his statement.

According to the arrest report, the video showed Pellicer-Dorta entering the restroom, carefully positioning the pen multiple times before aiming it directly at the toilet area.

One of the victims told police she saw the camera while using the bathroom and grabbed it, prompting Pellicer-Dorta to allegedly try to take it back by force.

Two victims and a witness, all employees, confirmed the events to officers. The camera and its contents were taken into evidence.

Pellicer-Dorta was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

