NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle that was reported stolen in a carjacking incident on Sunday was sighted by Miami-Dade Police officers. The driver and passengers of the stolen red BMW attempted to evade law enforcement and crashed at the intersection of Northwest 54th Street and 12th Avenue.

Upon crashing, three passengers quickly abandoned the vehicle but two were eventually apprehended by the pursuing authorities, Tuesday night.

The stolen vehicle was the subject of a carjacking incident earlier in the week, prompting a citywide search for its whereabouts. The keen eye of the MDPD Priority Response Team spotted the vehicle at Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 73rd Street; a short pursuit ensued before the driver crashed at the aforementioned intersection.

A perimeter was established following the crash to search for the final passenger, but, police said, one female passenger managed to flee the scene and remains at large.

The department confirmed no injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

