MIAMI (WSVN) - A cruiser crime where someone jumped into a City of Miami Police car and took off.

Police said it was stolen from Jackson Memorial Hospital and later was found by their robbery unit left abandoned along Northwest 27th Avenue and 41st Street in Northwest Miami-dade, Monday.

Police officials detained a possible subject in the area for questioning and the incident is still under investigation.

