SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade police found a U-Haul truck that contained stolen mail in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Officials said the man drove around the area of Southwest 116th Avenue and 141st Street, Thursday morning.

Subjects inside the vehicle bailed out of the truck.

Investigators were on the scene to set up a perimeter and search for those involved in the incident.

A helicopter was seen overheard searching.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.